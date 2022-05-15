Emily Blunt will star in a film from the director of “Fantastic Beasts”

David Yates, widely recognized for his work directing the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film sagas, moves from fantasy to crime fiction in collaboration with Emily Blunt. It was recently announced that the star of A Quiet Place and Jungle Cruise will star in Pain Hustlers, an upcoming film that tells the story of a woman who leads a pharmaceutical company to success and suddenly finds herself in the middle of a criminal conspiracy. .

The film will be written by screenwriter Wells Tower (The True American) and will be produced by Lawrence Grey, through Gray Matter Productions and Wychwood Pictures. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premise is about “a high school dropout who lands a job at a failing pharmaceutical company in a Florida mall. She catapults the company to the top and finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences”.

Filming will officially begin on August 22 this year and the presentation of the project, by CAA Media Finance, will be launched at the Cannes film market. At the moment, the production is in a very early stage of development, so the release date or the possibility of a commercial premiere in digital format through streaming platforms have not yet been decided.

Emily Blunt’s career in various film genres

Born into a wealthy family in Wandsworth, London, Emily Blunt began her artistic journey at the beginning of this century initially with minor roles for television in the United Kingdom. It was only in 2006 with The Devil Wears Fashion – starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep – that she made her big leap to fame in Hollywood. As of that year, more roles began to arrive for major film productions The Young Queen, Agents of Destiny, Edge of Tomorrow, The Hunter and the Ice Queen, The Girl on the Train, among others.

There is no doubt that her biggest screen roles have been as Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns, and in the shoes of Evelyn Abbott for the two installments of the terrifying A Quiet Place franchise (directed by her husband and father of his two sons, John Krasinski). In 2021, she marked her return to the Disney ranks with Jungle Cruise, a movie inspired by the attraction of the same name where she shared the lead with Dwayne Johnson. Next up for the movie star will be Pain Hustlers, a criminal conspiracy story to be directed by David Yates.