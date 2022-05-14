Emily Blunt will star in a film from the director of “Fantastic Beasts”

The 39-year-old actress is getting ready for her next role on the big screen. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

David Yachtswidely recognized for his work directing the film sagas of Harry Potter Y fantastic animalsmoves from the fantasy genre to crime fiction in collaboration with Emily Blunt. Recently, it was announced that the protagonist of a silent place Y Jungle Cruise will star Pain Hustlersan upcoming film that tells the story of a woman who leads a pharmaceutical company to success and suddenly finds herself in the middle of a criminal conspiracy.

The film will be written by screenwriter Wells Tower (The True American) and will be produced by Lawrence Grey, through Gray Matter Productions and Wychwood Pictures. According to The Hollywood Reporterthe premise is about “a high school dropout who gets a job at a failing pharmaceutical company in a Florida mall. She catapults the company to the top and finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences. ”.

David Yates was behind the last four “Harry Potter” movies and all three “Fantastic Beasts” movies. (REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs)

Filming will officially begin on August 22 this year and the presentation of the project, by CAA Media Finance, will be launched at the Cannes film market. At the moment, the production is in a very early stage of development, so the release date or the possibility of a commercial release in digital format through platforms has not yet been decided. streaming.

Emily Blunt’s career in various film genres

Born into a wealthy family in Wandsworth, London, Emily Blunt He began his artistic journey at the beginning of this century initially with minor roles for television in the United Kingdom. It was only in 2006 with The Devil Wears Prada –starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep– who made his big leap to fame in Hollywood. As of that year, more roles for large film productions began to arrive. The Young Queen, Agents of Destiny, Edge of Tomorrow, The Huntsman and the Ice Queen, The Girl on the Trainamong others.

Jungle Cruise, starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, is getting a sequel. (Disney)

There is no doubt that his greatest roles for the big screen have been as mary poppins in Mary Poppins Returnsand in the shoes of Evelyn Abbott for the two installments of the terrifying franchise a silent place (directed by her husband and father of her two children, John Krasinski). In 2021, he marked his return to the Disney ranks with Jungle Cruise, a film inspired by the attraction of the same name where he shared the leading role with Dwayne Johnson. Next for the movie star will be Pain Hustlersa story of a criminal conspiracy that will lead David Yachts.

