Emily Blunt wore the most sophisticated look to Cannes and it’s perfect for a bridesmaid

By Daniela FajardoEmail Fashion

Very elegant. There is no other word to describe the look that Emily Blunt chose to attend the premiere of her new series The English at Cannes Mipcom.

Emily Blunt.

With “A Quiet Place Part II” about to be released, Emily Blunt says there could be a third movie in the saga

The actress, 39, she chose a black jacket, embroidered with black beads inlaid with silver stones.

Emily Blunt.

She combined the jacket with a long black skirt with a train. She also wore several silver rings and a pair of eye-catching diamond earrings for an extra touch of sparkle.

Emily Blunt.

Emily Blunt chose a custom look from Miu Miuconsisting of a jewel jacket adorned with diamonds and a long black skirt.

Emily Blunt.

Emily Blunt.

In addition, the actress left her hands engraved on the cement slab that will later be placed on the Cannes Walk of Fame.

Emily Blunt.

Emily Blunt.

Emily Blunt.

Emily Blunt’s engraved hands on the cement slab.

Photos: Photonews

This is how Dante, Paloma, Helena and Lolo are, the children of Guillermina Valdés: they posed together for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day: Débora D’Amato spoke about her decision to be a single mother

Why Nicole Neumann refused to go to Mirtha Legrand’s and left her planted

Gianinna Maradona and Daniel Osvaldo separated definitively: “I make them short, not anymore…”

They claim that Princess Charlene of Monaco has a double life

The casual look and without makeup with which Máxima Zorreguieta surprised everyone