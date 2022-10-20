Entertainment
Emily Blunt wore the most sophisticated look to Cannes and it’s perfect for a bridesmaid
Very elegant. There is no other word to describe the look that Emily Blunt chose to attend the premiere of her new series The English at Cannes Mipcom.
The actress, 39, she chose a black jacket, embroidered with black beads inlaid with silver stones.
She combined the jacket with a long black skirt with a train. She also wore several silver rings and a pair of eye-catching diamond earrings for an extra touch of sparkle.
Emily Blunt chose a custom look from Miu Miuconsisting of a jewel jacket adorned with diamonds and a long black skirt.
In addition, the actress left her hands engraved on the cement slab that will later be placed on the Cannes Walk of Fame.
Photos: Photonews
