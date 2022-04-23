Entertainment

Emily Blunt’s birthday: her best roles and her relationship with John Krasinski

Photo of James James
0 20 4 minutes read

Emily Blunt is a British actress born in London. Ella Blunt knew from a young age that she wanted to be an actress and that is why she, at just 16 years old, decided to move to the outskirts of London to attend the acclaimed Hurtwood House School of Acting and Performing Arts.

Since then, Blunt has not stopped. Her talent was so evident that by the year 2000, she was less than 20 years old, and she had participated in great musicals in the theater, as well as great works that led her to meet Judi Dench and incorporate little by little in the English cinema.

