Emily Blunt’s Top 5 Movies : Kinescopy





One of the most solvent and mediatic actresses of her era, Emily Blunt Today he turns 39 years old. Equipped with charisma, beauty and acting-musical talent alike, Blunt has shown tremendous versatility and adaptation in an ascending career that still seems to lack many surprises and successes. Let’s celebrate her with the 5 best movies of her.

Bonus – Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Poppins Returns surprised by becoming one of the strongest box office hits of its year, because although it is not the great musical and does not surpass the original 1964 classic (somewhat controversial this matter, but comparisons are inevitable), it is precisely the great charisma of its protagonist Emily Blunt, who has a lot to do with this achievement, so her nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical at the Golden Globes was not a surprise. The very marked musical talent of the actress (she is also known for her voice and her ability with certain instruments) led her to be a perfect successor to Andrews, and even for some episodes making us forget her.

The Young Victoria

Victoria I of the United Kingdom was the monarch with the second longest reign in history, only recently surpassed by that of her great-great-granddaughter Elizabeth II. In the biopic of Vallee, Emily plays the monarch in her first years of accession to the throne. This period of time was not easy, since Victoria was 17 years old, came from a difficult childhood, and was surrounded by vultures who were only interested in taking advantage of the young queen, including her own mother. Emily gives a great performance, printing great vulnerability when she begins her reign and seeing how she is manipulated, until she becomes a mature queen, with her own character and decisions, always supported by her great love, Prince Albert. Without a doubt one of Blunt’s best performances.

my summer of love

Film that deals with the discovery of love in adolescence, torrid and ephemeral like summer, that although it is not the first nor the last film that explores this subject, Pawlikowski narrates it here in an extremely sensitive way and portrays that sexual awakening with great subtlety. Here Emily plays Tamsin, a conceited, rich and intellectual young woman from Yorkshire who easily seduces Mona (Nathalie Press) who shows her a world full of sophistication, very different from the one she knows, and despite belonging to such different social circles, a growing need to be together all the time is born in them. What begins as a story full of eroticism between two teenagers gradually transforms into a thriller, overflowing in an unexpected ending. Although the two protagonists do wonderfully in the film, Emily proves again that she can give various contrasts of personality to her characters, and that she also has a natural sensuality. The film is beautifully photographed, and was awarded the 2005 BAFTA for Best British Film.

The devil wears Prada

Without a doubt, her role as Emily in this successful 2006 film was the one that made her known worldwide. And it is that, despite the fact that she insists on making life impossible for Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Anne Hathaway), there is no way you can hate her, in the midst of that hostile and frivolous environment in which she wants to make her way, Emily’s “humanity” is still there. Considering Meryl Streep’s terrific performance (for a change) as Miranda Priestley, and Anne’s starring role as Andy, Emily Blunt never fades and has enough on-screen oomph as the first two, she never looks overshadowed. The story is very well told, and it is a film that has already become a classic and part of the popular collective.

the edge of tomorrow

Despite being a production totally destined to be a block buster summer (it does not pretend to be anything else), is narrated in an intelligent way, with excellent special effects and the good performances of its two protagonists. Released in 2014, it is about a not too distant future in which aliens have invaded us and have every intention of destroying humanity. Here Emily plays Rita Vrataski (or the “Angel of Verdun”) the UDF soldier United Defense Force who has more decorations, a character who captures a cold but strong personality, with whom he also shows that he is very good at action scenes, and that he has good chemistry with Cruise. Until recently there was talk of a sequel, although so far everything has remained just rumours.

a quiet place

A film released in 2018 and Krasinski’s third feature film as director and in which Emily plays Evelyn his wife (both are protagonists and are married in real life). The film allows us to see at the beginning a couple with three children in the middle of an apparently abandoned city, where they are apparently passing through to collect supplies. After a tragic event, they slowly tell us why they seem to be alone and shouldn’t make any noise. Throughout the film there are practically no dialogues, so the weight of the story falls on the gestures and body movements of the protagonists, and on a narrative with an excellent handling of suspense. The birth scene keeps you anchored in the chair and practically unblinking, and this is thanks to an excellent performance from Emily, who proves here that the thriller genre also tackles it well.

