Emily Carey is the young Alicent Hightower in ‘House of the Dragon’. Know everything about the actress and model | Television | Entertainment

On the night of Sunday, August 21, the streaming lived an epic moment with the broadcast of the debut episode of the new series The House of the Dragon through the HBO Max platform, with millions of followers of the saga watching it simultaneously.

As it was expected, the production brought new faces that join the most beloved dynasties by fans, although the attention stopped about 19-year-old actress and model Emily Careywho plays the young version of the character from Alicent Hightower, a recurring character on Game of Thrones.

The London stage and film actress he made his way from the age of 9 in musicals like Shrek Y The Sound of Musicalthough his great cinematographic moment came when played teenage Diana Prince in the movie ‘Wonder Woman’ (2017), starring Gal Gadot. In the production directed by Patti Smith, Carey shines in battle, competition and chase scenes while being released by the other Amazons.

His other big screen roles include the voice of Anne Frank in the critically acclaimed animated film Where is Anne Frank, directed by Ari Folman and premiered at Cannes International Film Festival in 2021and the teenager Wendy Darling in the lost girls, directed by Livia De Paolis, to be released in 2022.

Carey also joined in 2018 to the cast of Tomb Rider (with Alicia Vikander)playing the little Lara Croft.

However, today he definitely has the attention of the global audience with his appearance on The House of the Dragon. Her character is the daughter of Otto Hightowerthe Hand of the King for Viserys I and who becomes the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his inner circle; he possesses both courtly grace and keen political acumen.

Initially, in The House of the Dragon will unite her a strong friendship with Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock).

and although his recent appearance at Comic Con raised a strong controversy among the followers of the series, even causing Carey will close his Twitter accountuntil today she He maintains himself in defense of his character: “I stand by what I said at the panel. Alicent is not the villain, folks. When we meet her, she is a girl, a product of patriarchy. Just wait and see. Maybe they sympathize”.

“I’m very respectful of the fans in the sense that we’re entering their world. instead of them seeing our world. The fans are great. I think, for the most part, we have been warmly received by this group of fans.”, commented the young woman who also It is part of IMG Models.