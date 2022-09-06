Emily Carey’s Road to Fame

In House Of The Dragon Emily Carey is taking a huge leap in her career, but how did she get there? Well, with very interesting roles for a girl her age, here we present them to you.

By Alberto Rojas Eguiluz

Emily Carey made her acting debut at age 9 in the musical Shrek in her native England. Since then, her Emily has only risen to the point of playing roles of superheroes and women of action when they were children. Now, she plays a future queen in House Of The Dragonthe prequel to Game of Thrones, in what is his greatest challenge to date. Let’s take a look at the most interesting characters Emily has had in her short career.

Diana at age 12 in wonder-woman

In 2017 Emily made her film debut, and what a debut! She played none other than Wonder Woman at just 12 years old! Emily came to the DC Universe with very little experience in front of the cameras, she had only participated in a music video and in the mini series Houdini and Doyle. It was when she played Diana that everyone put their eyes on the 14-year-old girl that she painted to be more than a promise. And how could we not do it! Emily was the girl version of Gal Gadot.

Lara Croft at age 14 in tomb Raider

The following year, Emily returned to embody a young heroine, now it was the character from the video game tomb Raider, Lara Croft. Emily was the girl version of another great actress: Alicia Vikander, and even though she only came out for small spurts, we loved what she did.

Alicent Hightower as a young man in The House Of The Dragon

In the prequel to Game of Thrones, which is causing a sensation, Emily is the future queen Hightower. While that happens, Alicent is the daughter of the king’s henchman. She is the most beautiful woman in the seven kingdoms and she grew up with the men closest to the king, so she has a great sense of politics. Later in the series she will get the most out of this (remember that the first chapters are just passing on HBO Max), when the actress who plays Alicent as queen is Olivia Cooke.

As you will see, Emily’s career skyrockets playing the young versions of strong and very interesting characters. She may only be 19 years old, but it seems that she is already ready for her first leading role, don’t you think?