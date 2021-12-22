Emily in Paris 2, the beauty looks of Lily Collins in the Netflix TV series

D.fter having been “orphans” for years of Carrie & Co (they too recently returned with the series And Just Like That…) is Emily in Paris 2 to make fashionistas and fashion lovers dream on the small screen. Out today, December 22, 2021, on Netflix, the second season is a riot of glamorous looks, with the background of Paris: parisienne style beauty look and clothes that make even the least passionate about fashion dream. In short, Emily aka Lily Collins plays a modern Audrey Hepburn of Funny Face with a touch of Anne Hathaway de The devil wears Prada, not without the aesthetic sense of the legendary Carrie Bradshaw.

Emily in Paris 2: beauty portrait of the protagonist

The protagonist is Lily Collins: the actress, daughter of singer Phil Collins, plays the super glam role of one 32-year-old marketing expert who gets the dream job: following the social media of a luxury brand in Paris. It is the classic myth of the American in Paris, without knowing a word of French, which repeats itself.

Who are the make up artist and the hairstylist

There are three reasons behind the glamor of this series, indeed, three women: Patricia Field, stylist who has become iconic thanks to the looks she has chosen and sported by Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and The City, the hairylist Mara Roszak and the make up artist Fiona Stiles, among the most courted by Hollywood celebs.

Mara Roszak’s hairstyling à la Audrey Hepburn

Accomplice the likeness of Lily Collins to Audrey Hepburn, her hairstyles are much closer to those of a contemporary one Cinderella in Paris more than a Carrie 4.0.

The inspiration of the hairstylist Mara Roszak? The do-it-yourself hairstyles of Parisians, take a look on the streets of the city, romantic at the right point.

Collins’ long hair then did the rest: the crops are ballerina bun textured with a lot of rhinestone tiaras, soft and romantic harvested seeds for dinners with a view of the Eiffel Tower and tall, wavy ponytails to show off during the day. The loose ones, on the other hand, are characterized by artfully created waves with iron. Chic and easy to copy.

The romantic make-up by Fiona Stiles

Also the makeup is inspired by timeless Parisian aesthetics. There are two distinctive features of the looks signed by make up artist Fiona Stiles: lips saturated with red and abundant coats of textured mascara that separate the lashes one by one.

Glam touch, smoky-eyes in the mauve-rose shade, a delicate pink that gives depth to the look, ideal for when you have brown eyes like those of Lily Collins. Color also taken up by the blush that emphasizes the cheeks. Minimal and romantic.

