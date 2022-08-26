Emily in Paris 3, this is what we will see in the new season

The premiere of the third season of “Emily in Paris” is getting closer, one of the series that has given the most to talk about since its premiere, either because they love it or hate it, but indifferent it does not happen and even manages to sneak in in the most important film and television awards.

The story of Darren Star with Lily Collins As the protagonist and producer, she still has quite a few episodes ahead of her, as they have signed with Netflix for two more seasons, that is, a third and fourth season. There is no announced date for the premiere of the third season yet, but considering that the previous two were released in the fall, we can expect this new installment to arrive around October 2022.

What is “Emily in Paris 3” about?

The second season left us with a great intrigue, and that is that the main character finds himself in the dilemma of returning to Chicago or staying in Paris. From the name of the series we can infer that it is very likely that Emily will decide to stay in Paris, despite the professional break between her marketing company in Chicago and Savoir, or rather the resignation of all the talent of the latter, which left Savoir without his essence.

Her decision isn’t entirely based on the professional aspect either, as the Gabriel factor has also come to turn Emily’s world upside down, especially after her reconciliation with Camille. So if the second season was an installment that left us full of questions, we hope that this third installment contains all, or almost all, the answers. Of course, it will surely have a new twist that will take us to the fourth season.

Darren Star has commented that any decision Emily makes will have significant consequences.

“The thing about this decision is that there is no right decision. There is no decision that makes everyone happy or even makes Emily happy. She has some tough choices and she’s in the middle of a lot of sticky situations at the end of the season,” the creator commented.

«When you live in a country different from yours, one of the doubts is: ‘where is your heart? Is it in the place where you were born or in the place where you are? Emily will have to deal with that.”

the cast is back

In addition to Emily’s complications, we will surely be able to see much more about the talent and entrepreneurship of Sylvie (Philippine Leroy Beaulieu), who will begin to create her own advertising and marketing emporium outside of Savoir alongside Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc ( Bruno Gouery).

Of course, the stories of Mindy (Ashley Park) will also continue with her new love, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat), who have a great impact on Emily’s life and decisions.

According to some rumors, it is also very likely that we will see Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Emily’s new romantic interest who has not been able to make the girl forget about Gabriel.

In addition to having an interesting story and a returning cast, we will certainly also have a lot of glamor and style with all the fashion and beauty trends that come out in this third season.