Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins surprises fans, she did it secretly

Lily Collins definitely surprised everyone with an unexpected but beautiful gesture, she did it in secret

Emily in Paris actress surprised his fans on instagram publishing some photo concerning a very special moment of his life. Perhaps one of the most important events of his life and he chose to keep it hidden until the very end. Then he decided to share his joy with the its 23.6 million fans who are delighted for her and have made her best congratulations.

Lily Collins secretly married the love of her life

The actress of the beloved Netflix tv series, Emily in Paris Yes is married on September 4th in Colorado with the love of his life in great secrecy. Only yesterday she decided to let the public know that she is following her about her wedding. Has shared three lovely photos portraying her and hers husband in the woods just like one fable. She wrote one dedicates to her husband very sweet:”I never wanted to be the someone du someone as much as I want to be your someone and now I’m your wife. On September 4, 2021, we officially became ours forever. I love you infinitely and beyond “. He continues saying:“What started out as a fairy tale has become my reality forever.

I will never really be able to describe this weekend in words, but Magical is a good place to start ”. Claims not to be the actress has never been happier. In the photos it can be seen the princess dress signed Ralph Lauren that she wore, white and all in lace with a very delicate hood of yesteryear. He is very reminiscent of his look when he played Snow White in the film with Julia Roberts. Well the story has become reality. His husband is the director and screenwriter Charlie McDowell. He too has dedicated some tales of love to her: “I married the most generous, selfless and beautiful person I have ever met. I love you”.

The 2September 5, 2020 he had them asked for the hand dedicating these words to her: “In a historical moment of uncertainty and darkness you illuminated my life. I will always love my adventure with you ”. Meanwhile i Emily in Paris fans look forward to discover the new adventures of Emily and if there will be such a romantic happy ending for her too. Although this time it will be difficult to beat reality.