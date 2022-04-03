Entertainment

‘Emily in Paris’ almost cost Lily Collins her health and feet

Yes OK Netflix It has been a worrying rate of cancellations for a few months, the streaming company triumphed again with Emily in Paris, the successful romantic comedy set in the world of fashion in the French capital. Despite the fact that many French complained about the production’s clichés, the series announced a renewal. Lily Collinsabsolute star of the show, has mimicked the role although it cost him his health and more than one visit to podiatrist. The reason? Their feet they suffered with the paving of the streets and the heels destroyed him day in and day out.

Lily Collins paid a high price for wearing outfits and shoes in Emily in Paris

It has been the actress who has confessed her problem. On an interview for the jimmy fallon show (he decide), the star of the television series -which, as we tell you, was recently renewed for a third season-, has confirmed that his character nearly cost him his health. The French capital witnessed his adventures, and never better said, since Collins has explained that he feared for the health of his feet. The combination of heels, outfits risky and cobbled streets were not to the liking of the actress. “I am looking forward to stepping on streets where I can wear flat shoes, because you can’t imagine how painful it can be to wear high heels in Paris“Collins explained to the late night host.


Emily in Paris

“I have to go to a podiatrist every week to fix my feet, because I was wearing heels all the time,” she admits with a laugh. However, the Netflix show was shot in the capital, with a good number of exterior shots -almost all- and numerous races Considering the marathon filming sessions, it stands to reason that Collins would have thought his feet were going to fall off in pieces. production team thought of a special solution: unique templates, tailored to their plants and soles, for each pair of heels in the series.

“I had to go to a podiatrist every week to get my feet fixed, because I wore heels all the time”

“I hope they do a spin offa Emily with flat shoeconcludes between laughs. Emily in Paris It is available exclusively for Netflix. Emily in Paris became the most watched comedy of 2020 on the platform, telling us the story of a marketing manager from the United States who travels to Paris to help a traditional French company. She soon meets new friends, a handsome young man and the world of haute couture.

Alberto Gonzalez

