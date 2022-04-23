‘Emily in Paris’: Even Lucas Bravo Is Team Alfie: Here’s Why

from netflix Emily in Paris Lovebirds Emily and Alfie have stolen the hearts of fans everywhere. And yes, Team Alfie even includes Lucas Bravo, who plays Emily in ParisRival love interest, Gabriel. During his appearance at PaleyFest LA 2022, Bravo revealed that he thinks Alfie and Emily are perfect for each other. This is why.

Alfie is a new love interest for Emily in season 2 of ‘Emily in Paris’

In Emily in Paris Season 1, Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) new life in the City of Lights got very complicated when she began an affair with her neighbor, Gabriel, who was in a committed relationship with Emily’s friend Camille (Camille Razat). . While Emily was trying to patch things up in Season 2, things got even more confusing when Alfie walked into her life.

Emily teamed up with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) in French class, but he didn’t see Paris as well as Emily. However, after some time together, Emily helped Alfie change his pessimism for a new perspective. They began dating until her work asked her to return to Britain. Now, Emily must decide if she wants to try long distance with Alfie or continue pursuing a relationship with Gabriel.

Lucas Bravo thinks Alfie is a ‘perfect match’ for Emily

Gabriel might be vying for Emily’s love, but Lucas Bravo would rather see her break up with Alfie. In an interview with Hollywood Life at PaleyFest LA 2022, Bravo explained that Alfie and Emily’s opposite personalities are perfect for each other.

“I think this is a show that is a love letter to Paris, and it’s a perfect postcard from Paris. And having an antagonistic point of view through Alfie is refreshing,” she said. “Not everything is rainbows and butterflies. You need a bit of darkness to enjoy the light, and that’s what Alfie brings to the occasion, and I like that.”

Bravo added that he enjoys the “conflict” of seeing Alfie’s negative outlook collide with Emily’s love for Paris.

Bravo’s statement echoes a similar perspective that Lily Collins shared on daily pop back in January. Like her co-star, Collins believes that Alfie’s pessimism “meets perfectly with Emily’s optimism.”

“Alfie offers a new sense of escapism for Emily, I think, in many ways,” he added.

Camille Razat agrees that Emily should break up with Alfie, not Gabriel

There’s one other person who would love to see Alfie and Emily together long-term: Camille Razat. speaking with E! News in December 2021, Razat said that she thinks Alfie is a better fit for Emily than Gabriel.

“I think it’s a great game because it’s genuinely fun. And he makes her laugh. Gabriel doesn’t make her laugh as much. It’s a different kind of relationship. And I think Emily needs someone to make her laugh,” said the French actor.

Also, Razat’s character would benefit from Alfie and Emily staying together.[I] I can get my man back,” he said of Gabriel.

Is ‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount Team Alfie or Team Gabriel?

Ironically, it seems that the only person who isn’t Team Alfie is Alfie himself. Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo developed a bromance during the filming of season 2, and now he supports Bravo’s character.

“I am the Gabriel team 100%. That’s my boy,” Laviscount recently told Entertainment Tonight. “Look at that guy. It’s in his eyes. His eyes light up the room.”

Emily in Paris Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates on Season 3.

