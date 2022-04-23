Entertainment

‘Emily in Paris’: Even Lucas Bravo Is Team Alfie: Here’s Why

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 23 2 minutes read

from netflix Emily in Paris Lovebirds Emily and Alfie have stolen the hearts of fans everywhere. And yes, Team Alfie even includes Lucas Bravo, who plays Emily in ParisRival love interest, Gabriel. During his appearance at PaleyFest LA 2022, Bravo revealed that he thinks Alfie and Emily are perfect for each other. This is why.

Alfie is a new love interest for Emily in season 2 of ‘Emily in Paris’

In Emily in Paris Season 1, Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) new life in the City of Lights got very complicated when she began an affair with her neighbor, Gabriel, who was in a committed relationship with Emily’s friend Camille (Camille Razat). . While Emily was trying to patch things up in Season 2, things got even more confusing when Alfie walked into her life.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Batman is the most successful premiere of HBO Max in Latin America

1 min ago

“Lionel Messi no longer wants to play in Paris”

15 mins ago

V’s Instagram account will have more value than those of Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Beyoncé

26 mins ago

9 Lesser-Known Comic Book Heroes Who Are Getting Movies Coming Soon

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button