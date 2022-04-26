“Emily in Paris”: everything we know about the third season of the series

“Emily in Paris” returned for season 2 last December, but fans have asked for more and are eager to see the new adventures of the young executive in the City of Light.

The Netflix series, a comedy that tells us about the life of Emily, for whom nothing goes as planned, neither in her work nor in love nor in life in general, will have two more seasons, a renewal that was announced on the platform a while ago along with a smiling photo of Lily Collins, actress who plays Emily.

Lily Collins told “Glamour” at the time how much he loves coming back for a third season: “I hope viewers find more of themselves in different characters, I hope they feel represented with the show.” Later, he told “People” that this season fans know that “It will be full of drama, fashion and a lot of fun and romance.”

Now, as he stated to “Us Weekly” William Abadie, actor who plays Antonie, “Emily in Paris” will begin filming in June this year, so they are currently in pre-production and they assume that they will go to Paris at the beginning of that month. Laughing, the actor added: “Nothing has been [hecho] official, so don’t take my word for it, but I think it could happen that we end up in London for a minute.”

It is also added in the information that a trip to Great Britain could be made, which would make sense for the program, after presenting Lucian Laviscount in Season 2 as the British banker Alfie and Emily’s second love interest, a character who also will continue in the series during this new season.