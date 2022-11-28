Emily in Paris: everything you need to know about the third season and when it premieres

December is approaching and with the arrival of the last month of the year the countdown to the premiere of the third season of Emily in Paris. The new installment of the series Netflix, starring Lily Collinswill show the young woman dealing with work and love conflicts in the country that she has already adopted as her home.

At the end of the second season, Emily Cooper ponders whether to return to her job in Chicago or follow her French mentor, Sylvie, to her new venture. “I myself do not yet know what his choice will be. I keep asking,” Collins told People magazine a while ago. “But whatever the election, we know it will be full of drama, fashion and lots of fun and romance.”

The premiere date of the third season is scheduled for next December 21.

As it became known, the largest Some of the cast from the second season will return for the third, including Collins (Emily), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy), Camille Razat (Camille), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julian) and Bruno Gouery (Luc).

It will also be Lucien Laviscount, who joined the cast as Alfie. Emily’s love interest in the second season will become part of the main characters. Regarding new faces, last October Netflix announced two new guest stars, including Paul Forman as Nicolas de Leon and Melia Kreiling as Sofia Sideris.

Season three finds Emily still in the City of Lights, according to a statement from Netflix, but she is now “at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life.”

“Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie: at work and in her romantic life,” the synopsis advances, clearly referring to a love triangle between Emily, Gabriel and Alfie. . The statement also hints that the decisions Emily makes this upcoming season will determine “her future in France” as she continues to “immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists that life in Paris provides.”

The third season will have 10 episodes in total. In November, Netflix shared the official titles of the chapters: “I have two lovers”, “What is it about…”, “Coo D’état”, “Live from Paris”, “It’s Emily Cooper”, “Ooo La La Liste”, “Ex-en-Provence”, “How to lose a designer in 10 days”, “Fashion Victim”, “Love is in the air” and “Charade”.

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo seen on the set of Emily’s filming in Paris, on August 23, 2022. KCS Presse/The Grosby Group

Netflix confirmed that production on the third season was underway on June 1, by sharing a photo of the cast around a long table reading the script for the first episode. The following days, both Collins and Park expressed their excitement about the shoot by uploading a few photos to Instagram. “Gathered in Paris!” wrote the protagonist. “Let the shooting of the third season begin!”.

Collins and Gabriel were later shown filming scenes together in August, with the actress sporting a fashionable black hat and houndstooth pants.

Emily in Paris It premiered in 2020, in the midst of a pandemic and quickly had the good response of the public. The story of a young woman who arrives in Paris for the first time and must deal with a culture totally different from her own, conquered the hearts of many while Parisian society was somewhat obfuscated by the fiction script, which described it with some clichés of supposed behaviors owned by its inhabitants. However, the success continued to rise, so the continuation of the narrative was not a doubt for the producers and directors, who immediately confirmed the launch of the following seasons.

With seasons 3 and 4 already announced, fans are looking forward to learning how the life of the glamorous Emily, who fills the screen with color and charm, and whose story garnered her a string of Grammy and Golden Globe nominations, will continue.

