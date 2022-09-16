Emily In Paris: Good news for the third season of the series is confirmed

One of the most popular teen dramas on the Netflix platform, Emily In Paris, is preparing for the premiere of its third season, and according to recent reports, it seems that there is good news.

After the streaming platform, Netflixwill confirm on January 10, 2022 that there will be at least two more seasons of his series Emily In Paris. Fans have been excited by the latest news of the teen drama, after several photos of the lead actress were revealed. Lily Collins (Emily Cooper) on the streets of the city confirming the start of filming for the third installment.

Emily In Paris: The start of filming for season 3 is confirmed

According to the information that has been revealed from season 3 of Emily In Parisalmost the entire cast will return, including Lucas Bravo like Gabriel, camille razat like camille, Ashley Park like Mindy and Philippine Leroy-Bollier like Sylvia. Lucien Laviscountwho played Alfie in the second installment, has also been confirmed, which means Emily’s personal life is about to get even more complicated.

Plot-wise, since filming takes place in the City of Light, it’s likely that Emily has once again decided to stay in Paris. Those who lived through the last season will remember that it ended “on a cliffhanger”: Emily had to decide whether she would accept a management position at the Savoir firm’s Chicago headquarters, or leave the company to work in Sylvie’s own boutique.

That means Emily has to deal with the fact that Gabriel and Camille are back together – and live in the apartment right below hers – as well as a boss who totally despises her. Although there is still no trailer for the third season of Emily In Parisfans can check out photos showing Emily’s outfit and what she’s getting ready to face.

First Look at the Production of Emily In Paris Season 3

Apart from the photos that have been revealed, the same protagonists of the program regularly publish updates from Paris. The director of the series, Darren Star, has hinted that the production will return to the French countryside and that perhaps some scenes will be done in London or Berlin. Which could hint that Emily will be traveling to some of these places after turning down the job offer in Chicago.

However, filming won’t finish until the fall, so Emily In Paris it will not return to the screens probably until the year 2023. On the other hand, it is not known if the fourth season that has already been confirmed Netflix it would be the last of the youth drama.