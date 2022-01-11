Emily in Paris, Grey’s Anatomy and The Morning Show will return with new seasons

Yesterday was a day of great news for fans, as many very popular titles have been renewed for new seasons. Emily in Paris, in particular, will continue with a third and fourth season. The Netflix series starring Lily Collins in the role of a very young social prodigy who wants to break into Parisian fashion is often criticized on a formal level but has actually become a guilty pleasure inevitable for millions of viewers around the world. The second season, which made its debut last December 22, immediately entered the global Top 10 of Netflix’s most viewed titles. Emily in Paris, creature of Darren Star (Sex and the city, Melrose Place) will therefore continue at least until 2024 with new episodes.

Speaking of great successes in the streaming world, in the last few hours the news of the renewal of The Morning Show. The Apple TV + series that explores the behind-the-scenes of the world of journalism and features Jennifer Aniston and Reese Whiterspoon in recent years it has established itself as a real gem of quality and dramatic writing. The events of journalists Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson will therefore return to one third season, which will however see a new showrunner in command: Charlotte Stoudt (House of Cards, Fosse / Vernon) will in fact replace Kerry Ehrin, who had developed and supervised the series in the two highly acclaimed seasons to date.

Finally, another renewal that in recent weeks had kept many fans of the medical genre in suspense: Grey’s Anatomy will continue with a 19th season. The American network ABC has in fact renewed the most famous creation by Shonda Rhimes: the decision came after they finally managed to convince Ellen Pompeo, the actress who for almost twenty years has given her face to the protagonist Meredith Gray, to renew her contract for another year, passing among other things from executive co-producer to executive producer. For the past couple of years, moreover, Pompeo has repeatedly expressed the will of leave this character behind but the final word, at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, is postponed for now.