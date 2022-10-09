Emily in Paris: Lily Collins premiered looks for the new season

In Emily in Paris fashion is always the protagonist. Crowned as one of the most popular series fashionistaslovers of design and trends go crazy with each proposal on the scenes and are inspired to put together the most fashionable and cancheros. Lily Collinsthe star of history, is synonymous with glamor and its outfits they never go unnoticed. Recently, the new images of the third season of the series were released which, it seems, comes with everything. And while we don’t have plot details, one thing is for sure: fashion will not be missing.

I also read: Mery del Cerro debuted a microbikini with a reptile print: “Imminent summer”

Lily Collins imposes checkered looks

The garments with gingham print They are one of the biggest trends of the last time. Fashionistas wear them in different color combinations and in different sizes and formats. In one of the new images of Emily in Paris, Lily Collins is shown wearing a two-piece swimsuit set with this textile design in color turquoise, light blue and white. In true 1950s style, he’s wearing a bodice with puffed sleeves and a bow on the chest; and one high waist pleated mini skirtthe latest in fashion.

A flowery satin kimono in pink and ones sunglasses style cat eyes with white frame and tortoiseshell style temples They were the final details of a pool look that takes all eyes.

Checkered prints are one of the fashion hits of the series. (Photo: Instagram/@voguefrance).

Although strident and striking colors are chosen by the famous for the summer season, black and white never goes out of style and is a sure classic for any wardrobe bet: this is demonstrated by Lily Collins in the new season of the series. wearing a blazer total blackwore below a checkered sweetheart neckline bustier corset in black and white.

Emily’s new looks in Paris. (Photo: Instagram/@voguefrance).

Shocking colors: the fashion hit is in the series

among the new hits trendy of the moment are the mega colors shocking, striking and strident. Emily’s new season in Paris makes it clear that this trend is here to stay. In one of the new images of the series, the actress is shown wearing a jacket in vibrant yellow that combines with knee-high socks with flower drawings of the same tint with details in violet, the complementary color. To the look, she added some checkered print high heel sandals also in yellow and a headscarf with tones in composé.

Shocking colors come with everything in the third installment of the series. (Photo: Instagram/@voguefrance).

Without a doubt, stockings with sandals are strongly imposed in the world of fashion and Emily in Paris leaves him 100% settled in the new advances of the season.

Yellow is one of the colors of the moment. (Photo: Instagram/@voguefrance).

The glitter, protagonists in Emily in Paris

Finally, we cannot fail to mention the glosses: garments with bead appliqués, rhinestones and fabrics with sparkles become all the rage in the series. In one of the many scenes in the preview, Lily Collins is photographed wearing a high-impact dress in silver riddled with glitter. She combines it with a high, taut bun with some loose strands on either side of her face.

Lily Collins in the new season of Emily in Paris. (Photo: Instagram/@voguefrance).

Less and less is missing and fashion lovers can’t wait any longer to find out about the latest trends and Emily’s craziest designs, which will surely be all the rage on the networks.

Follow us at @estilotn and find out everything new in fashion and beauty.