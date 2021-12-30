Emily in Paris: Lucas Bravo isn’t just handsome Gabriel

Beauty is not everything. How many times have we heard and repeated this phrase. Speaking of women among women, mostly. When we ask to be taken into consideration for our other characteristics. Intelligence, skill, culture, strength… Beauty as a cross and delight. But not just for us. Because the equality of the sexes also passes for a man who complains about how difficult it is to be beautiful. As he points out – not without a bit of controversy, Lucas Bravo. That is the charming and sexy chef Gabriel di Emily in Paris.

You can’t be handsome and smart at the same time

French, 33, with a past as a model and a future as a sex symbol. So we could start talking about Lucas Bravo. Son of a footballer and a singer, Lucas owes his worldwide fame to the role of Gabriel, the neighbor with the dream of cooking in the Netflix TV series Emily in Paris. Recently landed on the platform with the second season. One side, the one opposite to Lily Collins, designed for the classic handsome boy. But Lucas, although he is well aware that it was his looks that got him the role, says concerned. Because? He’s afraid he’s too cute to play more complex roles that aren’t just about his looks. Bravo, welcome to the club!

“You cannot be aesthetically beautiful and be intelligent or profound. I continued to play the usual role of the stupid gym teacher “, he vented in an interview with the Sunday of the English newspaper The Times. “It’s hard to break that image. I am not complaining, of course, but it is reality ».

Lucas Bravo does not want to be an object man

The battle to be taken seriously, however, seems to have paid off. Lucas Bravo is currently in Australia to shoot Ticket to paradise in the company of Julia Roberts And George Clooney. He can also ask for advice on another problem that afflicts him: the sudden celebrity.

“I became an object man overnight,” explained the actor, born in Nice and raised in Paris. “Being referred to as a ‘heartthrob’ made me very aware of myself. Because when you think about that word and who it represents, you always see a healthy, good-looking and muscular person. And I’m not that. Let me be clear: I am healthy. But the way society values ​​heartthrob means that the little things that define who you are and make you human are perceived as flaws. Which is anything but healthy. “

Worse than Emily in Paris there is only fame

The pains of the young Lucas Bravo continue with another lamentatio. “I think being famous is the worst thing that can happen to you. It’s just smoke. It doesn’t mean anything, ”he says. And the speed with which he became famous, he perceived it as “rushed”. Because it could nullify the years of hard work he put into acting. Finding himself with enormous success, but with a career that goes in a different direction from the one he wanted.

But the interview ends with a spark of philosophical truth. “I’m Parisian and, of course, we always complain. This is our religion. Sometimes we disagree and we make a revolution. Other times it’s just a year of yellow vests without a conclusion ».

