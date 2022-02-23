‘Emily in Paris’: Lucien Laviscount has Lily Collins to thank for her trust

Emily in Paris Season 2 saw Emily Cooper bring out the best in her French classmate, Alfie. Apparently, the actors behind Emily and Alfie had the same dynamic. In a recent interview, Lucien Laviscount talked about being a newcomer to Emily in Parisrevealing that Lily Collins gave him the confidence he needed for the Netflix series.

Lucien Laviscount Joined ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 as Alfie

Emily’s love life was already complicated enough after Emily in Paris Season 1, but then a new love interest joined the mix: Alfie. In Season 2, Emily reluctantly teamed up with Alfie in French class. She had a cynical view of the City of Lights, which clashed with Emily’s optimistic attitude.

However, Alfie quickly changed his tune when he picked up feelings for Emily. The two began a whirlwind romance, opening her eyes to the magic of Paris.

speaking with E! News in December, Laviscount opened up about how she came to join Emily in Paris Season 2. He revealed that creator Darren Star asked him for a season 2 script reading, which Laviscount completed in half an hour. Before the actor knew it, he was on a call with Collins and Lucas Bravo (who plays Gabriel) and packing for Paris.

Lily Collins helped Lucien Laviscount find his confidence in ‘Emily in Paris’

Being a newcomer is never easy, especially on a show like Emily in Paris, which had already developed a huge fan base and chemistry between the cast members. Fortunately, Laviscount had no trouble fitting in. She quickly formed a bromance with Bravo during filming. Additionally, Laviscount told E! That Collins was very welcoming.

“He just opened his arms. She was like, ‘Lucien, welcome to the family’… [Lily] He looked me in the eye and said, ‘If you need anything, we’re here for you. And that trickles down from her to the rest of the cast,” Laviscount explained.

Collins was also there to help calm Laviscount’s nerves, as he revealed to Grazia.

“I felt like the new kid at school,” he said. “But Lily came up to me during the reading and said, ‘This is going to be a problem.’ I said, ‘What does that mean?’ She said, ‘Lucien, trust me, you’ve got this.’ She gave me all the confidence”.

Will Lucien Laviscount return for season 3?

In January, Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for seasons 3 and 4. None of the cast members have officially confirmed their return for the new episodes, including Laviscount. However, Alfie’s status at the end of season 2 has caused some fans to wonder about Laviscount’s future with the series.

In the end, Alfie’s banking job sent him back to London. He asked Emily to try a long distance relationship, but fans have yet to see if she agreed.

Laviscount admitted to Grazia that he doesn’t know what comes next. However, he has an idea of ​​what he would like to see:

I would love to see [Emily] take more than one co-ownership of [Savoir, the marketing firm]. And take on that boss role a little bit more and make some decisions. I think that’s something that Emily is still discovering about herself. It’s sexy that she’s still at that stage, but it would be nice to see her bring some offers to the table.

Emily in Paris Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates on Season 3.

