Emily in Paris – Season 3 (2022): trailer, release date, cast and everything we know about the Netflix series

It may not be to the critics’ liking (although it always gets a nomination), but ‘Emily in Paris’ is without a doubt one of Netflix’s greatest hits. The proof is that two more seasons of the comedy from Darren Star starring Lily Collins.

A few weeks after its renewal, we will review everything we know about season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’.

The history

With season 2 closing on a good cliffhanger It seems clear that the first thing to be resolved is where Emily will be found at the beginning of season 3. The character was deciding whether to return to Chicago to regain control of her life or stay in Paris after Sylvie offered him the opportunity to join a new marketing company.

At the moment, the only one who knows what Emily decides is Darren Star, creator of the series:

“The thing about this decision is that there is no right decision. There is no decision that makes everyone happy or even makes Emily happy. She has some tough choices and she’s in the middle of a lot of sticky situations at the end of the season.”

This dichotomy (let’s see, the series is called ‘Emily in Paris’, if she goes to Chicago it is to return) It is just one of the many fronts. In addition to exploring the relationship between the protagonist and Alfie, the series will probably delve deeper into the reasons why Sylvie has started her own business revolution.

The cast

Taking into account that the renewal has been known relatively recently, we still do not have details about who we will see in these new episodes. In any case, it seems that we will continue to see the senior staff of actors, with Lily Collins heading the poster for the series.

With her we can wait Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. Also, we will surely see Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and Kate Walsh, among others.

The filming





There is no news of production plans for this season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’. It is normally shot in Paris between spring and summer, so it is likely that the filming of these new episodes will take place during those months.

the release date

Traditionally, ‘Emily in Paris’ has premiered its seasons in the last quarter of the year. We saw season 1 in October 2020 and 2 in December 2021. So it is not unreasonable to think that we will see season 3 of fiction in the fall of this same 2022.

the trailer

At the moment, there is no trailer for season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’.