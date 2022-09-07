Emily in Paris Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast

After the broadcast of season 2 in December 2021, the sequel toEmily in Paris it is fanned What do we know about season 3 of the Netflix series?

Here are all the latest rumors and information about Season 3 ofEmily in Paris. Release date, trailer, casting, filming… find out everything you need to know about the sequel to emily’s adventuresthe most Frenchified of Americans.

The influencer is back

WILL THERE BE A NEW SEASON OF EMILY IN PARIS?

The answer is yes. Just a month after season 2 aired on Netflix, the platform announced that the sassy and sunny heroine played by Lily Collins would be returning. It was on the platform’s Twitter account that the news was broadcast with a bit of surprise sinceEmily in Paris will also be entitled to a season 4.

She couldn’t leave us like this. Emily in Paris is coming back for a season 3 and 4! ✨ pic.twitter.com/MCMjBrlJEV — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) January 10, 2022

WHAT WILL EMILY IN PARIS TALK ABOUT SEASON 3?

As of now, the official synopsis for season 3 has not been revealed, but with the final episode of season 2 ending on a cliffhanger, season 3 will take place right after this all-important decision. In fact, at the end of season 2, Emily must choose between staying in Paris and working for Sylvie or returning to the United States.. Therefore, we suspect that the young woman will decide to stay in France, after all, the series is not called Emily in Paris you are welcome.

On the love side, the influencer is still in the dark. Even if Alfie, the handsome Englishman, could have made him forget her Gabriel, Emily is still madly in love with her French much to the annoyance of Camille, just reunited with Gabriel. Emily’s love affairs will surely be at the center of this new season.

Parisian to the tips of your fingers

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE CASTING?

Lily Collins will obviously return for season 3 and the main actors from the first two seasons should also be in the game. Thus, the Filipina Leroy-Beaulieu would reprise the role of the ruthless, but the endearing Sylvie, Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold their roles as Luc and Julien, Ashley Park should return to play Mindy and of course, Camille Razat and Lucas Bravo will also reprise your papers. roles of Camille and Gabriel, the pair of insufferably handsome boys.

At least one new boy will join the team and that is Valentin Duclaux, a little Frenchman who played in more beautiful life and the movie Segpas. The cast of season 3 should soon be specified.

the only sylvia

WHERE IS THE SHOOTING OF THE SERIES?

The shooting of season 3 ofEmily in Paris started this summer 2022 on the streets of Parisso it is likely that you will come across the American and her Gabriel by chance walking around the capital.

WHERE WILL EMILY SEASON 3 BE BROADCAST IN PARIS?

As with the first two, the third season ofEmily in Paris will stream on Netflixunless France TV decides to buy the rights, but a priori, nothing is planned yet.

the holy trinity

HOW TO WATCH THE SEASON 3 TRAILER?

The trailer doesn’t exist yet, but this article will be updated when it’s published.

WHAT IS THE RELEASE DATE for Season 3?

For now, Netflix has not revealed any release date.but season 2 will be released in December 2021 (after some summer filming), it is very possible that season 3 will premiere in December 2022, just in time for a good Christmas.