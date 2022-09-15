Emily In Paris: Star Lily Collins Reveals Injury She Suffered From Drama

An interview with the popular star of Emily In Paris, Lily Collins, revealed that she suffered an injury that affected her health from constantly wearing a type of clothing during the recordings of the series.

the series of Netflix, Emily In Parisis about the title character, Emily (played by Lily Collins), who moved from the United States to France to pursue a career in marketing. Emily joins Savoir’s French company and has to juggle her career ambitions, her love life and trying to settle in her new city, Paris. The first two seasons have been a success on the platform Netflix And now that they are preparing for their third installment, the main star has revealed what happened to him on the set.

Emily In Paris: Lily Collins reveals that she had health problems in her feet due to her scenes

Throughout the series, the character of Lily Collins She often appears in unique and dazzling outfits from head to toe. Her wardrobe in the second season was created by costume designer Patricia Field. Emily wears these outfits in Paris during her workday and during her free time. As head of marketing, her style is part of the way she presents not only herself, but also the company Savoir, an ongoing theme of the show’s creator, Darren Starr.

Showrunner Darren Star who also created the series Sex And The City, whose protagonist, Carrie Bradshaw sports several iconic outfits throughout the series. Like SATC, Emily In Paris it was shot in the titular city and predominantly in the Île-de-France region, which is the largest region in France with Paris in the center and where they wear curious clothing.

Nevertheless, Lily Collins revealed during an interview for Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring how Emily’s choice of shoes during filming affected the health of her feet. The actress points out that the large number of cobblestone streets that give Paris its charm and history also make it extremely difficult to walk in heels. She claimed that the pain of wearing such fancy shoes every day forced her to visit a podiatrist every week to “treat her feet.”

“At least once a week I went to the podiatrist to treat the pain in my feet”, part of what Lily Collins expressed.

Lily Collins, 33, also had custom-made insoles for each pair of shoes she wore during filming to relieve foot pain. Collins joked that, in future seasons, Emily would appear more in apartments. Heels are traditionally associated with more formal attire, but this concept is changing in the modern age. Although classic black loafers or pumps don’t draw as much attention to the streets of Paris as Emily’s colorful stilettos.

Maybe in the third season of Emily in Paris, Emily wears flat-footed shoes or sneakers, not only as proof that the actors are setting more health-conscious limits during filming, but also as a sign that Emily’s character is part of a modern world that is beginning to adopt a more casual dress code in the workplace. Since filming will probably wrap up this fall, Emily In Paris will return to Netflix screens in early 2023.