Emily in Paris: The new characters that arrive with season 3 to the Netflix drama

Emily in Paris, the romantic comedy with Lily Collins that will return to Netflix at the end of the year, has everything ready for the premiere of season 3 and with just over two months to go until launch, it is revealed that two new characters are joining the drama. glamorous by Emily Cooper.

October 18, 2022 11:11 p.m.

Emily in Parisis the romantic drama created by Darren Star for the platform Netflix. The series launched its second season at the end of 2021 after the wave of criticism from the French press, which questioned the series’ alleged misrepresentation of the culture of Parisians.

Now, the glamorous show that follows the life of Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collinsas you navigate your life between work, friends and romance, will be back on fans’ screens on Wednesday, December 21 with season 3, made up of a total of 10 episodes completely new and a lot of stories not only for the main character, but also for all the favorites of the viewers.

And as the Emily in Paris season 3 premiere date draws closer, it was revealed on Tuesday that two new members are joining the cast as guest stars. Paul Forman Y Melia Kreilingarrive with their characters to get involved in this part of the fascinating story of Emily Cooper.

According to reports, Paul Forman will play Nicolas de Leon , described as a crown prince, a dutiful executive of his family’s high-powered conglomerate, JVMA. With a seemingly charmed life, the new character is put under immense pressure despite his endless supply of wealth, status and access as he tries to prove that he is more than just hired nepotism.

Nicolas will join Emily through a personal connection in season 3 of Emily in Paris. In the meantime, Melia Kreiling will be giving life to Sofia Sideris a beautiful Greek artist who has come to Paris to exhibit at Camille’s gallery (camille razat). But Sofia’s time in the city takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself drawn into a passionate love affair.

Both Forman and Kreiling will join Collins, Razat and the stars of Season 3. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie Y Lucien Laviscount. According to the official synopsis, in season 3, the story begins a year after Emily moved from Chicago to Paris to pursue her dream job, and she faces a crossroads in her life. Faced with two different paths, Emily will have to decide where her loyalty lies at work and in her romantic life. Which path will she choose? Only time will she tell.