Emily in Paris: this is the level of studies of ‘Sylvie Grateau’ in real life

“Emily in Paris” became one of the biggest hits on Netflix in recent years. Starring Lily Collins, the story of a young American who works in the world of marketing and decides to travel to the French capital to experience from the inside the glamor and the maelstrom of “the city of lights” has captivated fans from all over the world. So much so that, in addition to the 2 seasons already released, a third season was announced on the streaming platform.

And it is that the adventures of Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) and his adventures in Paris allow fans of the series to travel, even mentally and through the screen, to the always beautiful European city. And live from very close the loving and risky experiences of the young woman. However, Emily is not the only protagonist of the series. And there are other characters who have earned the affection -or rejection, why not- of the audience. One of them is the unpleasant Sylvie Grateau.

Emily in Paris: This is ‘Sylvie Grateau’s’ level of education in real life. Source: Instagram @philippineleroybeaulieu

What studied and what did the actress who plays Sylvie Grateau in “Emily in Paris” graduate from

Franco-Italian actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (59) is the one who gives life to “Emily in Paris” to the unloved Sylvie Grateau, director of the French marketing company Savoir and Emily’s new boss when the young woman arrives in Paris. With her gaze that analyzes everything and leaves nothing to judge -without even saying a word-, at the beginning Sylvie will make Emily’s life a torment. But in the second season she will show another face, more pleasant and even an adviser to the young woman. And at times she will even take the lead from Emily in the plot!

“After all, she is human! We discover other facets of her personality, more complex than it seems,” he summarized Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu in an interview with Vogue in May of this year about the new image that Sylvie Grateau gives in the second season of “Emily in Paris”.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu He has extensive experience in the world of acting. She was born in Rome (Italy) and at the age of 16 she moved to Paris. Her father -Philippe Leroy-Beaulieu- is also an actor and it was he who tried to convince her daughter not to follow in her footsteps. But she Philippine ignored this advice and, being in Paris, she studied dramatic art.

His first works were in theater until in 1983 he had his film debut in the movie “Surprise Party”, directed by Roger Vadim. In United States, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau in “Emily in Paris) became known for playing Fauve Mistral in the miniseries “Mistral’s Daughter.”