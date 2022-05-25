Emily in Paris: what we know about season 3 | nnda nnlt | | FAME

Everything seems to indicate that Emily will spend more time in Paris; however, to discover what exactly will happen to the young executive and what she will decide after discovering devastating news, Netflix still needs to renewEmily in Paris” for a third season, always with Lily Collins leading the cast.

But so far, Netflix has not made any announcement about the future of the dramatic comedy, although apparently in the last chapter, Emily’s adventures in France could continue in a new batch of episodes. In fact, Collins told Glamour: “I hope viewers find more of themselves in different characters and feel seen and represented on the show. And I hope we get a third season, because I really hope we can come back and do this again.”.

For her part, the costume designer of “Emily in Paris”, Marylin Fitoussi, revealed to ELLE that she already has ideas for the costumes for the third season. “My dream for season 3 would be to recycle the costumes [de] Season 1. I don’t know if we can do that, but I’m dreaming of taking some of Lily’s most iconic outfits to the recycling shop and seeing what they can do and cut and do.”.

Emily decided to get away from Gabriel because of a pact she made with Camille (Photo: Emily in Paris/Netflix)

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN SEASON 3 OF “EMILY IN PARIS”?

At the end of the second season of “Emily in Paris”, Alfie must return to London, but asks Em to continue their long-distance relationship. Meanwhile, Mads’ visit to Paris causes several problems for Savior, especially with Sylvie, who decides to resign and take her entire team and clients.

Does that include Emily? Although it is a complicated decision, the young executive decides to stay in France for Gabriel, but when she looks for him to confess her feelings and the real reason for her estrangement, she discovers that she returned with Camille.

Disillusioned, the protagonist of “Emily in Paris” calls Sylvie to inform her of his decision. So, will Emily accept Sylvie’s proposal and will she stay longer in France? Will Gabriel discover Camille’s lies? What will happen to Alfie after he returns to London? How will Mads react to his ward’s decision? Will Mindy get her boyfriend and her family back?

Alfie is Emily’s new love on the series in “Emily in Paris”. (Photo: Netflix)

ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “EMILY IN PARIS” 3

Netflix It has not yet confirmed which actors will return for the third installment of this romantic comedy, but Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo and Camille Razat are some of the actors who should return.

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Philippine Leroy Beaulieu as Sylvie

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Camille Razat as Camille

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Bruno Gouery as Luc

Kate Walsh as Madeline

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

Charles Martins as Mathieu Cadault

Jean-Christophe Bouvet as Pierre Cadault

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

TRAILER FOR SEASON 3 OF “EMILY IN PARIS”

The third season of “Emily in Paris” still does not have an official trailer.

Trailer for season 2 of “Emily in Paris”, Netflix series

WHEN WILL SEASON 3 OF “EMILY IN PARIS” PREMIERE?

The third season of “Emily in Paris” does not have a release date yet Netflixbut it is most likely that the new episodes will premiere on the streaming platform at the end of 2022.

Sylvie resigned from Savior and took her entire team and clients (Photo: Emily in Paris / Netflix)

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF SEASON 2 OF “EMILY IN PARIS”?

After losing a friend, the personal drama of Emily It affects her work at Savoir, as Camille asks that Cooper not take over her family’s business. Despite the efforts of the young executive, Gabriel’s ex-girlfriend refuses to talk to her. However, on the advice of her mother, she changes her mind and attitude.

After having dinner with Emily, Camille tries to make amends with Gabriel during the opening of his restaurant. Also, she gets Em out of her way by forcing her to promise that her friendship will not be affected by the chef and neither will be with him.

The latter causes Emily to distance herself from her neighbor with the excuse that she will only stay for a year and starts dating Alfie, a classmate from her French classes who is not aware of the drama and gets along with Gabriel. However, a colleague of Cooper is in charge of bringing him up to date.

On the other hand, Emily’s boss from Chicago arrives to oversee Savoir’s accounting and makes Sylvie nervous, especially since she discovers that she had preferential treatment with Antoine for being her lover and the same thing happens with Savior’s new photographer. Also, Mindy’s budding romance takes a hit when her secret comes out.