Emily Ratajkowski accelerates pulsations with a fishnet dress that reveals her underwear

The model Emily Ratajkowski She is one of the celebrities who always unleashes low passions thanks to her sexy outfits that often set trends. On this occasion, the also American actress decided to show a daring outfit that did not go unnoticed on social networks.

Sheathed in a net dress that reveals her tiny underwearEmily Ratajkowski accelerated the pulsations of her more than 29.5 billion Instagram followers after showing off her stylized figure in photos and video during the party organized by Sara Moonves, editor-in-chief of W Magazine.

As expected, the publications of the supposed new conquest of Brad Pitt, have exceeded 500,000 ‘likes’, in addition to his fans and various celebrities such as Eiza Gonzalezthey did not take long to leave all kinds of good comments to let her know how much they loved her dress.

Just a couple of days before, Emily Ratajkowski took the opportunity to promote her line of Inamorata swimsuits, where she herself was encouraged to pose with an animal print mini bikini that highlights those curves of temptation that she has at 31 years old and after having become the mother of little Sylvester Apollo Bear.

