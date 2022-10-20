Emily Ratajkowski addresses her divorce from Sebastian and her love life

see the gallery Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski discussed her separation from her husband Sebastian Oso McClard and the perspectives of his love life in a new interview. “I can tell you that she has never been single before,” the 31-year-old model said. harper’s bazaar on October 20, three months after separating from the father of her one-year-old son Wild Apollo Bear. Emily declined to speak specifically about her ongoing divorce, though she did give an update on how she’s doing.

“I feel all the emotions,” he explained. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel emotion. I feel joy. I feel lightness. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I feel all these things, which is good because it makes me believe that everything will be okay.

Emily has also confirmed that they are dating, amid romance speculation with Brad Pitt. “I’ve been dating,” the gorgeous brunette said in the interview, before revealing that she wasn’t on any dating apps yet. “But give me time,” Emily teased.

Sharing more about her current love life and why she never enjoyed dating until recently, Emily said, “To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a ‘girl who chooses me’ in that I wasn’t very good to decide. what I liked. I really wanted to be chosen. It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I liked or disliked them. I would have thought about how they perceived me, what it meant, what they expected of me, what it meant to my own worth. I don’t have that anymore. So now it’s really fun to go out to dinner with someone and say, “Great.” I really enjoyed those parts of them. I really didn’t like those other parts. ”

Emily officially filed for divorce in September, two months after separating from her husband of four years. Since then, it has been reported that Emily has been dating Brad, 58, while enjoying the single life. Although the couple is not dating, yes have They “went out a couple of times” together, according to page 6. “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anyone. They [Brad and Emily] they have been seen together multiple times,” the sources shared.

Emily was also caught making out with a 35-year-old DJ. orazio rispo in New York on October 14. Orazio is a tech entrepreneur and the son of a real estate tycoon. Giampiero Rispo. Emily has yet to address her rumored romances with Brad and Orazio.