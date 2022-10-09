Emily Ratajkowski affirms that the #METOO movement has not changed the situation

United States.- Emily Ratajkowski recently spoke about the state of the movement me too in a new clip TikTok who uploaded with his 1.8 million followers yesterday. The 31-year-old model stated that she believes this did not make any significant changes to the world.

The famous commented that because “men are afraid of the consequences” of their actions instead of understanding “why they need to change their actions, it is the reason for the lack of progress. Also, the actress of gone girl she uploaded a minute-long video of herself talking about how she felt other changes needed to be made.

Emily Ratajkowski

Me Too hasn’t changed things in the world. Canceling the culture hasn’t changed things,” she began, adding, “All we have now is men who are afraid of the consequences.”

She also gave an example of her own feelings as a mother. ‘And as a mother, I can tell you that when she wants to teach her child something, like, not to hit other kids, she doesn’t want them not to hit other kids because they’re afraid of time out.’

You don’t want them to hit other kids because they have empathy and they understand that hurting other kids is not good because it will hurt those kids and they don’t want to hurt other kids.”

Emily, who recently filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear- McClarddue to alleged infidelity, stated, “I think in a post-Me Too world, what we have is a lot of guys who are, like, scared of getting caught.”

Finally he said:

I think they are just afraid of the consequences of their actions. In reality, they do not fundamentally understand why they need to change their actions. So that’s not progress.

For their part, users of social networks left good comments on his video. One fan wrote, “Well said Queen Emily,” and another user wrote, “Couldn’t have said it better.”

