Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt, the worst kept secret

In the middle of her tour for the premiere of the movie ‘Bullet train’ Brad Pitt he visited many places in Europe, one of them being Paris. And in the city of light, a new romance has apparently been born with the 31-year-old model, Emily Ratajkowski. Apparently the actor went to dinner with Emily in a private and elegant room in the French capital, where they ate and spent several hours talking. Later, Angelina Jolie’s ex and her model were seen again at a fancy New York restaurant, where they were seen holding hands.

“I am very sure that Emily Ratajkowski is dating Brad Pitt”, wrote the blog ‘DeuxMoi’, specialized in celebrity romances, which published the recent encounters between the couple. Until now it was not clear when the meetings between the “Bullet Train” actor, 58, and the 31-year-old model took place, but a source told the magazine ‘OK!’ that it all started in late August when the 58-year-old actor began courting the 31-year-old model.



Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt so far they have neither denied nor confirmed the rumour. Both personalities share that in addition to being famous, they have gone through painful divorces. On the one hand, the protagonist of ‘Interview with the vampire’, after his divorce from Angelina Jolie, maintains a legal battle for the custody of his children and faces a new lawsuit for 252 million euros, due to the campaign to “take control” of the Chateu Mirval, the still life that they both bought in France. For her part, the model filed her divorce request with the Manhattan Supreme Court last July. After four years of marriage to Sebastián Bear-McClard, and a son in common, the film producer’s infidelities ended the relationship. Ratajkowski confirmed a few weeks ago that she and Bear-McClard had split when she said in a TikTok video that she was a “recently single person.”

Despite his possible courtship with Brad Pitt, the model and businesswoman has expressed her admiration for Angelina Jolie, as he would like to combine his career with acting. “She did a lot of action movies and commercial movies, and that allowed her to participate in risky projects, other independent ones and even produce, which is something I would also love to do,” said the model, referring to the ex of her alleged boyfriend.

For now Brad Pitt seems to be going through a very fruitful professional stage. The premiere of ‘Bullet train’ has been well received, it seems that cupid has struck him with Emily Ratajkowski and also has just launched its own skincare line. This is ‘Le Domaine’, its new brand of essential skin care products that combines science with nature. Three essential products are available: a serum, a cream and a facial cleanser, called “The Serum”, “The Cream” and “The Cleaning Emulsion” respectively, which use the special ingredient of the grape, resveratrol, to give you all power to its formulas with the aim of combating the signs of aging.