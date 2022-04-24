Emily Ratajkowski and her baby posed in matching robes

Emily Ratajkowski She is one of the most popular supermodels on social media. With a community of nearly 30 million followers on Instagram, her bets on swimwear from her own brand abound on her profile, as do her family postcards. Now, she photographed herself with her one-year-old baby, sylvester apollowith matching looks.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sylvester Apollo touched with their photo in a robe. (Photo: Instagram/@emrata)

While resting on a paradisiacal beach, the model took advantage of the sunset to take an unforgettable snapshot: with “Sly” (as the little one is nicknamed) in her arms and the sea in the background. In the postcard both showed off white toweling robesideal for a day after the sea.

Emily Ratajkowski and her son wore the same look. (Photo: Instagram/@emrata)

She was very natural with a washed face and with loose hair, while the baby wore the hood of the garment, which framed his face. The postcard touched the model’s followers, who filled it with emoji of hearts and faces in love.

Emily Ratajkowski posed with a micro bikini of her brand

In addition to arousing the tenderness of his fans with the family snapshot, Ratajkowski added a postcard to the photo album in which She shows off one of her own signature bikinis, Inamorata Woman.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a micro bikini from her collection. (Photo: Instagram/@emrata)

It is a set of bodice style vintage with fine straps and hollowed-out pantiesboth stamped with brushstroke-type illustrations in different shades of the range of pink and orange.

I also read: Emily Ratajkowski combined her micro bikini with the shorts of her 3-month-old baby

In addition, the lower part has a gold metallic link chaina trendy detail that gives originality to the classic design.

Anita García Moritán and her father posed with a robe look

Combining family outfits has become an irrevocable trend on social networks, and more and more celebrities are shown in composé with their children. Recently, Pampita’s baby, Ana Garcia Moritan, joined this phenomenon with his dad. And how Emily Ratajkowski and her baby, they chose white negligees.

Roberto and Anita García Moritán shine with a robe look. (Photo: Instagram/@anagarciamoritan)

In a hotel in Montevideo, Anita and Roberto Garcia Moritan they were captured by Pampita in a video post spa that they shared through the little girl’s Instagram stories. Both of them with wet hair and a pure smile and friendly looksthe father holds the baby in his arms and wraps her in her white bath towel oversized.

Follow us at @estilotn and find out everything new in fashion and beauty.