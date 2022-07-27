Emily Ratajkowski and her collection of summer dresses for each day of the week

The favorite It-girl of many, Emily Ratajkowski has managed (once again) to transmit the sensuality that characterizes her and also achieve that her summer wardrobe be perfect

The model and businesswoman has made the combinations of skirts and tops a basic of her style, but it is the summer dresses that she has worn lately, -in all versions and for all tastes-, that deserve a further look to understand your formula for success.

In May, EmRat She was the best-dressed guest at Sasha Spielberg and Harry McNally’s wedding in a sleek, silky halterneck dress from Mirror Palais. Weeks later, for Sarah Staudinger and Ari Emanuel’s wedding at a dream location in sunny Saint Tropez, she wore not one but two exquisite dresses by Nensi Dojaka to highlight her spectacular figure as she usually does.

The author of the book My Body, has also fallen in love with the French brand of the moment, Coperni. She was recently spotted wearing a sheer pleated midi dress with an authentic print from the brand. Of course, she has also been in charge of wearing pieces from her own brand, Inamorata, specialized in daring swimsuits and tight bras.

However, the dress Emily Ratajkowski captured more attention, courtesy of JW Anderson. At the Spring-Summer 2022/2023 show, Emily sat front row in a one-shoulder midi dress from Anderson’s eponymous Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection, which she paired with tan ankle boots and handbag. Designer’s cult bumper.

Let it Emily Ratajkowski inspire your next summer dress purchase. Here we show you the best dresses of the season that the supermodel has worn so far.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti