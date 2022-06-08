Emily Ratajkowski and her role in a children’s show that only the most fans remember

The versatility he has shown Emily Ratajkowski in the fashion industry has made it a benchmark in the world. The model, who turns 31 on June 7, also has several television appearances that few remember

Although she is best remembered for her role as “Andie Fitzgerald” on “Gone Girl” and “Mallory” on “I Feel Pretty”, her first appearance on the small screen was actually on a successful children’s show.

Is about “icarly” from Nickelodeon, which first premiered in 2007 and came to an end at the end of 2012. Starring Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy and Nathan Kress, the show became a favorite with children, as it followed three friends who became an Internet sensation with their antics.

“iCarly”: “Gibby’s” girlfriend

The television show was so successful that, after six seasons and 97 episodes, it was nominated for an Outstanding Children’s Program Emy. His popularity was such that he had great guests, including One Directon, even Michel Obama participated as a guest star.

At the height of its popularity, Emily Ratajkowski was one of the actresses who went unnoticed by many. The now popular model played “Gibby’s” girlfriend.

“Tasha” was an exceptionally pretty girleven drew attention to the plot of the story because everyone wondered how he did to go out with a girl with such beauty.

ratajkowski tHe had at least two appearances on the show. The first one was in the episode “iSpeed ​​Date”, in which “Gibby” rejects “Sam’s” invitation to the “Girl’s Choice” dance and the second was in the episode entitled “iEnrage Gibby”.

In that last appearance “Gibby” finds “Freddie” and “Tasha” in a compromising position, so she assumes “Freddie” is trying to win her over and challenges him to a fight. Then “Freddie” shows him that they got to that position by chance.

How did you get to iCarly?

When i was a child, Emily Ratajkowski He was drawn to the theater, particularly the musical “Cats,” so he often put on performances for his parents.

With her home videos, the now model she was spotted by a talent agent, who connected her with a modeling agency, where she was signed when she was just 14 years old.

Since then, she’s started modeling for brands like Nordstrom and Kohl’s, later landing the role in “iCarly.” Following her brief stint on the television show, she landed a new role on “Gone Girl,” in which she shared credits with Ben Affleck.

the road to success

Before starring in the “Blurred Lines” video that catapulted his career, Ratajkowski made two other music videos: Taio Cruz’s “Fast Car” and Maroon 5’s “Love Somebody.”

But he got his hands on the offer to do singer Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video, Ratajkowski She doubted it a lot, she didn’t want to be pigeonholed as just the girl in a video who came out with scant clothing.

After the release of the video clip in 2013, the model, who appeared topless, became a resounding success and her career grew to unsuspected levels.

The popularity and attention it attracted was not entirely positive, as Thicke was harshly criticized for the lyrics and the video, many even considered that the song encouraged sexual abuse.

The video undoubtedly helped boost his career, since since then he has received several job offers. The success that she has conquered has allowed her to surpass Jennifer Lawrence in Esquire magazine’s “Woman of the Year” award, she also makes her way in the fashion industry with her own line of swimwear, called Inamorata Swim Inc. .

His personal life

Emily Ratajkowski she is married to Sebastian Bear-McClard and in 2020 confirmed that she was pregnant. On March 8, 2021, she announced that her son Sylvester Apollo Bear had been born.

Take a look at Emily Ratajkowski in “iCarly, remember her?: