Emily Ratajkowski and the look of skirt and high boots that does not fail in autumn

When Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t run her own swimwear line, it’s the queen of street style. But not just any sidewalk, the one in New York. The actress and model has positioned herself as a benchmark for urban and chameleonic style that can easily change from mini skirts more mini to the envelopes XL jackets. Now that fall has arrived, things in your wardrobe are getting more interesting as we’ll find a layering game that can reveal as well as hide.

The author of My Body, Emily Ratajkowski, has been able to rewrite its own style codes with a touch of sensuality. We saw her a few weeks ago at the Bad Bunny concert at Yankee Stadium in a printed bodysuit and a short (very short) skirt. However, there is one accessory that she never leaves home lately: her pair of black high boots. This basic shoe has been able to make the transition from summer to fall practically effortless. The key is knowing how to combine it well, and for that, Emrata she is quite an expert. The conclusive proof is in the look that led to the reception of the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, with Vogue and the CFDA. With the editors Anna Wintour and Karla Martinez de Salas as witnesses, we can only say that she triumphed.

How Emily Ratajkowski is wearing a skirt and high boots