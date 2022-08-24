Emily Ratajkowski and the manual of use of the first Mango high boots

Wear waders in summer it is a gift that genetics has reserved for celebrities and northerners. In the Mediterranean they quickly disregard the winter shoes and they do not return to them until the weather makes it strictly necessary. There are borders that not even the most powerful trends are capable of breaking. However, as we progressed, the celebrities they do dominate the noble art of putting on boots regardless of the degrees centigrade marked by the thermometer. The same goes for the opposite: how can they walk around in frigid Paris in late January in high-heeled sandals and no stockings? Mysteries of life. Or fashion stuff. The question is simple: boots are present in influential wardrobes practically all year round.

Emily Ratajkowski she was probably the last one to wear one back in June and in a Milan immersed in a hellish heat wave before officially opening the summer season. Today she was the first to wink at the fall trends by resorting to this shoe again. The last will be the first.

Emily Ratajkowski in Mango boots. TheImageDirect.com

In the last appearance of the model, she is seen walking around New York with a style that we could hardly replicate to go to the office, although for an informal walk or a meeting with friends. Emily Ratajkowski wears a high boots and cowboy Mango paired with a tight skirt and lingerie and a top type bustier. In the images that the paparazzi have captured, she looks serious but knows that her stylistic exercise is superb.

Maybe this is not the look ideal for strolling through Torrevieja or Puerto de Santa María, but those who are already back in their capitals could venture to emulate it. In the leading stores there are already many models of boots waiting for the bravest (or the most far-sighted).