Emily Ratajkowski and the white sneakers she wears non-stop

Emily Ratajkowski’s wardrobe combines as many basic garments as trendy pieces of each season. In each of her appearances, the model always successfully mixes risky bets with more classic ones in which a common denominator of style usually predominates: the comfort.

The British woman is frequently seen walking the streets of New York and, for her daily outings, when she is not wearing boots cowboy, its star footwear is the one that has been occupying the headlines for the longest time, analyzing the style of those who know the most about fashion, the sneakers. Since the fashion guidelines established that high-heeled shoes could be expendable in our outfits diaries, this comfortable bet made room for itself in the outfits of those who know the most of the industry and, in the case of Emily Ratajkowski, it became one of her most repeated bets.

If seeing Emily wear sneakers from the New Balance firm is common, she recently decided to recover another of the sneaker models that we have been able to see more times in her haul, a superga design. Taking into account that the model has starred in campaigns for this well-known Italian brand, it is not surprising that she is assiduous in wearing designs from its catalogue, but when she also repeats them frequently, it shows that her work also becomes passion and that her Brand predilection travels far beyond the contract.

This is what she wanted to demonstrate once again by going for a walk with her dog wearing a very styling sport. She opted for a blue sleeveless, collared, button-down ribbed top, black athletic leggings, and a Superga white platform sneakers.

signature of sneakers Italiana has several white platform designs for sale. Almost a decade ago Superga began to star in the styles of the generation of millennials and, now that both Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber and Leni Klum are the image of the firm, surely it will also become a star shoe of generation Z.