Emily Ratajkowski and the zebra boots that are trending

The autumn-winter 2022/23 season has made it clear that over-the-knee boots, platform boots, cowboy boots and slouchy boots are the big winners, protagonists on the catwalk, but also in the proposals of fast fashion brands and those that they know more about fashion in the street style. But there is always an unexpected design that manages to attract attention and overshadow the favorites. This winter, zebra print boots are the great candidates to hold that honor. The best proof of it? Emily Ratajkowski’s latest look.

The model has walked through the streets of New York with a outfits in full color in which the zebra print boots attract all eyes. Emily has combined a leather trench coat in a striking orange tone with black leggings and these boots that are capable of transforming any look.

Those by Ratajkowski belong to the firm Proenza Schouler and are a high-top design that are made in Italy and stand out for their ribbed high heels and trapezoidal toe. But the brand created by Lázaro Hernández and Jack McCollough is not the only one that has made room for zebra print boots in its collections this season. Other firms such as Dolce & Gabbana, Isabel Marant and Valentino have joined the animal print which is the perfect alternative to the ubiquitous leopard print.

How to combine zebra print boots

This design gives way more play than can be combined. They are perfect for a daring look like the one worn by Emily Ratajkowski, with a trench coat in acid or fluorine colors and basic garments in black. But they are also the perfect resource to give a twist to the classic black and white outfits.

The insiders They combine them with fur coats in bright colors and those who are not afraid of mix&match do not hesitate to wear them with checked skirts or coats in that pattern. And, of course, they always look good with jeans and a black turtleneck.

Where to buy zebra print boots

Firms such as Proenza Schouler, Isabel Marant and Dolce & Gabbana have versioned this design. But you can also find low cost designs in multi-brand stores like Asos. Whether high-top, slouchy pattern or bootie version, this print promises to give a lot of play to this autumn-winter looks.

