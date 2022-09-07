Emily Ratajkowski and Zendaya found the perfect comfortable and chic shirt for the office

What model of shirt should you have in your back-to-school wardrobe? Emily Ratajkowski and Zendaya each bet on the striped shirt, one of the totems of the culture preppy, because this basic can be worn everywhere and with everything. Style lesson.

Crop top version for Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski was going to the launch party for the new brand of knitwear by Gigi Hadidtitled Guest in Residence. For the occasion, the top was modeled on our fashion desires of the moment to offer a perfect seasonal look. The 31-year-old wore wide belted navy blue pants paired with a striped crop top version shirt that showed off her rock solid abs. A chic and casual outfit that inspires us this fall.

Emily Ratajkowski Gotham/GC Pictures

Oversized version for Zendaya

While enjoying a shopping spree in the streets of SoHo, alongside her stylist Law Roach, Zendaya opted for a look with accents school girl, which we will all want to replicate this fall. His signature blazer Vera Wangher faded jeans and her black leather ankle boots only sublimated the centerpiece of her outfit: the striped shirt, which she chose loose, and open on the front to skyrocket her sexy quotient.