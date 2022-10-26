Emily Ratajkowski assures that at the moment she is single

Amid reports linking her to Brad Pitt, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, 31, has revealed that she is single and “enjoying my freedom.” In an interview that she has granted to the magazine Variety, Ratajkowski has also talked about some of the statements he has made in recent weeks on social networks such as the photos that Britney Spears publishes on Instagram or the controversy with Adam Levine’s infidelity to Behati Prinsloo. Of course, the model has not confirmed or denied her alleged relationship with Brad Pitt.

Emily Ratajkowski has done a review on Variety to what has been happening in recent weeks both in his private life and in his public life, especially with regard to some of the videos and comments he has made on social networks. Among other things, the model has assured that “I am single for the first time in my life”.

Emily Ratajkowski in a Versace dress Instagram @versace

In July of this year, Emily Ratajkowski and her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard announced their decision to end their marriage after four years of marriage. In the interview on the aforementioned news portal, the model and actress has stated that she is single for the first time since she was 19 years old and that now she feels that “I am enjoying the freedom of not being worried about how they perceive me”.

Ratajkowski married Bear-McClard in a buzzworthy wedding in a New York courthouse in February 2018. Ratajkowski celebrated the ceremony just two months after she ended her three-year relationship with music producer Jeff Magid. Sebastian Bear-McClard and the actress have a 19-month-old baby in common.

Model Emily Ratajkowski with her son Sylvester Instagram @emrata

Ratajkowski and his alleged relationship with Brad Pitt

In some statements Ratajkowski had claimed that her ex-husband was a serial cheater, but the OKAY! Magazine posted a few weeks ago that the model was “secretly dating” two-time Oscar winner Brad Pitt, 57. According to the aforementioned media, Ratajkowski and Pitt met at the Oscar party in Vanity Fair 2020 in Beverly Hills, when the British was married to Bear-McClard and the magazine People stated on September 27 that the model and the actor “spend a lot of time together.” However, in the interview Ratajkowski has not stated, nor has he denied, that there is a relationship with Pitt.

Several American media affirm that there is a secret relationship between the two EDITORIAL / Other Sources

Ratajkowski talks about Britney Spears’ posts

Emily has also spoken out about Britney Spears’ Instagram posts since ending her 13-year conservatorship controlled by estranged father Jamie Spears on November 12. The model has criticized the singer for mentioning the issue of her motherhood when she uploads “sexualized” photos of her to this social network. “It’s Britney Spears! I’m sure she has a very complicated relationship with sexualization. But now she’s doing it on her own terms. So why do we tear her apart for it and bring into the conversation that she’s a mother? I don’t know why why we hate women so much. It keeps shocking me all the time,” Ratajkowski said.

He has also spoken about the scandal involving Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. The singer was discovered writing ‘flirtatious’ DMs to three women (including Sumner Stroh) a few weeks ago. He though he apologized and denied having cheated on his wife Behati Prinsloo. In this sense, the model has commented that she is very familiar with this type of power dynamic between men and women, and it bothered her that women were criticized, instead of the powerful man.

Britney Spears has been heavily criticized for her Instagram photos Third parties

Has Ratajkowski declared his bisexuality?

On the occasion of October 11, declared as the international day of coming out of the closet, the actress Shay Mitchel, popular for giving life to Emily in Little Liars, insinuated in a very creative way that he is bisexual and it seems that Ratajkowski has followed suit. The model has taken a video where a woman comes out saying: “If you consider yourself bisexual, don’t you by any chance have a green velvet sofa in your house?”. The model has reacted to that video with another video in which she is sitting on a green velvet sofa.