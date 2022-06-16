Emily Ratajkowski at the Cannes Film Festival or the dream fringe with which you will want to go back to the 90s

Emily Ratajkowski She is one of those lucky women who feels good in everything, from the tracksuit to the dress. The model never ceases to amaze with her outfits and hairstyles. In 2020 she shared a video of her showing off her new vanilla blonde adding a “thank you” to Kerastase. After returning to his usual brown, this 2022 has done it again in this 75th Cannes Film Festival. Casual updos, maxi pigtails and wet looks have received many looks, but without a doubt, the look that has stolen all of them has been the false bangs from Emily.

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.Gtres Images.

Still wearing a black lace and see-through dress from Miu miuaccessories of Chopard and neutral-toned makeup, she continues to draw attention to her hair. That long, wavy hair with a sensual touch offered by the nineties bangs on the red carpet.

Hairpieces are a common practice of celebrities to play at changing your look without having to resort to the snip that we fear so much. In addition, the fringe is the best ally for our face, giving it balance and a wider appearance, perfect for those who have elongated features and want to highlight the cheekbones even more. Not in vain, she has already been the protagonist in long hair like Penelope Cruz, Bella Hadid, Kylie Jennerher sister Kendall or Rihanna.