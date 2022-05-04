Emily Ratajkowski Barely Covers Herself in Rocks for Met Gala | INSTAGRAM

As you probably already know Met Gala of this year 2022 It was not what was expected, there were many surprises, but not the positive ones, such as the kardashians which disappointed her audience, but Emily Ratajkowski tried her best.

That’s right, this time we will address this young model who has done very well for years, after being a great success on the catwalks of Victoria’s Secrethas become one of the most important stars of social networks, with millions of followers who do not stop entering his official profile to enjoy his worked.

On this occasion, she presented us with the way she was dressed for this mentioned eventa gala that received many people interested in the world of fashion, but according to user comments it seems that there was not much depth around the theme this year

Reason why not everyone agreed to do something great with their works, except for a few, for her part, Emily took it upon herself to see herself pretty.

The photograph where he boasts of his cute figure and his curious clothes made with stones and metal, It has more than 300,000 likes, numbers that continue to rise, showing all that support and admiration it has from some Internet users.

Emily Ratajkowski shares her amazing outfit for the MET Gala.



There is no doubt that Emily Ratajkowski remains one of the most beloved on the Internet, always sharing beautiful moments, ideas, even stories and a little more about her life off stage.

In fact, in her stories she was sharing a bit of the process that she had to go through so that the final result would be observed for her assistance, it lasted a few hours with her team of makeup artists, hairdressers and of course those who made sure that the dress was give great and that no detail escapes him.

