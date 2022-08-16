Emily Ratajkowski, betrayed by her husband, who later repented. asking for a second chance

Of federica flagali

Now it seems certain that the marriage between the model and the producer, Sebastian Bear McClard due to his infidelity, is over. But the model does not seem to want to be forgiven.

It seems that Emily Ratajkowski has ended her marriage. On July 18, 2022, Page Six revealed that the model would be cheating on her husband, Producer Sebastian Bear McClard. Yes, he betrayed her. Sequential trick Tell the site a source close to the model. A few days before this statement, Emily was seen on the streets of New York without her wedding ring.

There is a new chapter in the saga: on August 3, 20, another source close to Emily Ratajkowski stated that the model is not ready to forgive the father of her child: Sebastian begs her to give him a second chance, but that won’t happen as he investigates and finds out more about what he did behind her.. Another source told the New York Post of how the two stars got through their breakup: I know they were in shock.

The relationship between Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear McClard developed very quickly. The couple met in 2018 and decided to get married after a few weeks of dating. A very intimate New York party: in 2020 the model revealed that she was expecting her first child. Her first child, Sylvester, was born in March 2021.