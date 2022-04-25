Emily Ratajkowski, Blake Lively… Rain of stars at Gigi Hadid’s birthday

It was the evening not to be missed! Saturday night, Gigi Hadid celebrated her 27th birthday surrounded by her family in a chic restaurant in New York. His little brother and sister Anwar (22) and Bella (25), as well as his parents, Mohamed and Yolanda, were photographed.

For the occasion, the supermodel, who came accompanied by Marc Kalman, dedicated an Instagram post to the queen of the evening. “Happy birthday to my big sister @gigihadid thank you for being born so I could be born that was so sweet of you. Thank you for being the best sister, mom, daughter, sweetie ever. You teach me something new every day and sometimes I just smile because I feel so lucky to be your little sister. I’m sitting next to you right now, so don’t make it weird when you read this. I love you”, can we read.

Emily Ratajkowski and Blake Lively were also there. The 34-year-old actress wore a short purple dress and red high heels, matching clutch, while the model opted for a red, blue and black unstructured dress. Gigi Hadid looked like an angel from heaven in her sheer white ensemble. Bella was, meanwhile, dressed in a gray ensemble, very 90’s, and high black leather boots. Helena Christensen and Martha Hunt have also been spotted.