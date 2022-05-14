Emily Ratajkowski Brings Back This 2000s Dress Trend

It’s no secret that the 2000s are back, and Emily Ratajkowski there is no one to deny it.

Butterfly print, hip jeans and frameless sunglasses have recently made a comeback. One of the key pieces of this nostalgic and great fashion decade has been incorporated into this retro wardrobe: the tube dress.

How to wear the tube dress?

If the return of the tube top seemed to be well positioned for a long time, as seen on Tik Tok, the tube dress has just confirmed his return to fashion trendscarried by the always daring model, Emily Ratajkowski. On May 12, while attending the Michael Kors x Ellesse capsule launch party in New York, the author of the book My Body, appeared in a pop orange sheath dress with rhinestones. A flawless micro bag and a pair of heeled sandals were enough to complete her look. A summer silhouettesimple and effective, to wear both during the day, in simple variations, and at night, inspired by Emrata and the shiny details of her great night look.

What tube dress to buy?

Here is a selection of styles to match the sheath dress trend.