Emily Ratajkowski buys the most wanted boots at Zara

While the cold continues to hit the peninsula, on the other side of the pond, in New York, the temperature seems to give a truce to the characteristic cold of the Big Apple. Thus we have been able to verify it after seeing the last look with which Emily Ratajkowski has decided to go outside to walk with her son, Sylvester Apollo.

The model has been photographed wearing a style that inspires the outfits more daring halftime. Bet on a sweater oversized that she chose to wear as a dress and that combines two different shades of one of the most spring colors: yellow. To this silhouette with a round neck and long sleeves, he also added one of the shoes that we could already see in November and that caught our attention the most. Is about some boots cowboy black leather high-top shoes that belong to the Galician firm Zara.

The boots cowboy They are one of the trends that have been on the rise for years among the most demanded fashion currents in stores, but this 2022 they have managed to climb even more positions and are positioned on the podium of the most viewed footwear. The aesthetic of western cowboys stays with us with these shoes which, in addition to being comfortable, are flattering and stylish in all their versions.

A cowboy boot for every occasion

There are tall, mid-calf or low boot-style country boots. With a wooden or rubber heel and a suede or leather design, but they are all a guarantee of success, whatever color they are, since even more risky designs such as aesthetic gold or metallic boots country They have made a name for themselves as favorites of the most festive days, combining with mini dresses and tight silhouettes that give them all the prominence.

Emily Ratajkowski’s option is ideal for everyday wear. Now that the good weather is about to arrive, inspire our outfits in your look It’s easy: all you need is an XXL sweater and cowboy boots to complement it. Those of the model are sold out on the Zara website since they belong to last season, but tWe propose other Zara designs with which you can create similar combos. If you want to join the trend: run, they fly.