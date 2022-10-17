Stop the rumours! Emily Ratajkowski caught kissing mystery man; it wasn’t brad pitt. The beautiful model was photographed while she passionately kissed a handsome gentleman whose identity is still unknown, but who seems to have her more than in love with her.

Last night, Emily Ratajkowski, 31, was captured in New York City, while walking arm in arm with a handsome gentleman. The model looked happier than ever, three months after splitting from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClardwho is presumed to have been unfaithful.

Emily Ratajkowski he looked happy for the moment he shared with the handsome gentleman, wearing a black off-the-shoulder top, matching pants, and red boots. And the couple was seen for a long time talking, kissing and hugging, before the couple got on their motorcycle.

For her part, Emily’s date was also dressed very fashionably, in a green jacket, t-shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes as she walked alongside her. The apparent new couple were later seen enjoying dinner outdoors, where they laughed and smiled as they dined. Emily was also seen affectionately touching the man’s face as they enjoyed a cocktail.

Emily Ratajkowski related to Brad Pitt

As a result of their divorce proceedings, there was talk that Emily Ratajkowski has been involved in an affair with Brad Pitt, with whom he had already gone out on several occasions. However, a source told People that the two stars were just “having fun” and were nothing serious.”

Another source added that there is ‘an attraction’ but that they have only had a few dates and it is nothing serious. In late August, OK magazine also claimed that Brad Pitt was getting close to Ratajkowski: “He asked her out and she said yes. She always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw him, what did he have?” what to lose?”

Ratajkowski had been married for just over four years at the time of their split in July, amid claims Bear-McClard, 41, had cheated on her. The marital separation came 16 months after they welcomed their son Sylvester.

It was reported last month that Emily had filed for divorce from Sebastian. Page Six, who claims to have seen the documents, added that the divorce is being contested, meaning there are issues to be litigated, which will be resolved in the coming days.

News of the split came just days after someone close to the couple told Page Six that Sebastian was a ‘serial cheater’, and the source said: ‘It’s disgusting. He is a dog “.