Emily Ratajkowski chose a micro bikini to celebrate her birthday

Emily Ratajkowski She turned 31 and celebrated it in a big way with her friends on a paradisiacal beach in Tulum, Mexico. For such an event, the model chose a outfits according to the occasion and She wore a micro bikini for the celebration. We must not forget that in addition to being a supermodel, she is a fashion entrepreneur since she has her own brand of swimwear and underwear.

Emily Ratajkowski in micro bikini from the Caribbean

From the shores of the Caribbean Sea, Emily Ratajkowski she showed off for her fans with a very fashionable. To celebrate the arrival of her 31 years, the model chose a printed two-piece swimsuit in earth tones and with abstract figures simulating the Animal Print. The details of the bet? the bodice is simple, triangle type and has criss-cross straps around the abdomen. the bag is tiny, heavily hollowed out, loincloth style and has adjustment straps on both sides of the hips tied in the shape of a bow.

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her birthday in a bikini. (Photo: Instagram/@emrata).

completed the outfits summery with a knitted hat in shades of brown with daisies. Enjoying the gentle sea breeze, she decided not to add make up to the bet and was shown naturally wearing just a little mascara in total black.

Emily Ratajkowski paired her bikini look with a knitted hat. (Photo: Instagram/@emrata).

Emily Ratajkowski chooses shocking colors for her bikini looks

The colors shocking such as red, fuchsia, yellow and green are one of the biggest fashion trends of the moment and Emily Ratajkowski she knows very well: to continue with the massive birthday celebrations with friends, she chose a model from vibrant turquoise bikini and swept away the likes and comments on his Instagram profile.

The bodice is format semicircular, has a cup forks draped. From behind, it has crossed straps and a huge XL bun as an enclosure. The bag is also draped and with molding of culottes.

Emily Ratajkowski shone in the nets with a turquoise bikini. (Photo: Instagram/@emrata).

As with the printed bikini in earth tones, the model added the star accessory to her look: the daisy detail crochet hat. neither took make up and was shown 100% natural, with hair loose, disheveled and relaxed. In this way, he set a trend on social networks and received the compliments of his almost 30 million followers around the world.

Emily Ratajkowski posed for her Instagram in a shocking bikini. (Photo: Instagram/@emrata).

