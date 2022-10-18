Emily Ratajkowski Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors About Her Romance With Brad Pitt

Despite rumors about Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski he is ‘enjoying the freedom’ of singleness.

After parting from Sebastian Bear-McClard over the summer, the model formally filed for divorce from her husband of four years in September. The couple share a one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear. ‘They have recently parted ways. It was Em’s decision,” a source told People in July, “She’s fine. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mother.’

Getty Images

Shortly after, rumors of a meeting between Emily Ratajkowski Y pitt began to circulate on the Internet. In late September, a source told People that the couple are “spending a lot of time together” but “friends aren’t sure it’s anything serious.”

Now it seems we know the answer. In a new interview with Variety, Ratajkowski he said he is ‘single for the first time in my life’ and added: ‘And I feel like I’m enjoying the freedom of not being worried about how I’m perceived.’

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

That desire to live an ‘unfiltered’ life also translates into their online presence. At the interview, Ratajkowski He talked about his love for TikTok: ‘I like vulnerability and radical honesty, so TikTok is a perfect medium for that,’ he said.

Lately, Emily Ratajkowski has opened up to his 1.8 million followers on various topics: from the ‘fetishization of female pain’ in the latest film from Marilyn Monroe, Blonde, to her anti-sexist take on the cheating scandal of Adam Levine.

“Attention seeking by women is always the classic hot topic of misogyny,” she said, “and it’s what really gets people going, accusing a woman of seeking attention. Personally, I know very well. So yeah, I get a lot of hate. But as they say on TikTok: Girls who get it, get it. That’s my motto these days.’

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.