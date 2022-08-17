Emily Ratajkowski Combines Cowboy Boots With Basic Jeans

Emily Ratajkowskiwho is known for strolling the streets of Manhattan with A pair of boots calf-length jeans from Zara, paired with loose, bright sweaters, is elevating a lazy day with a casual-chic look.

This summer, in case you didn’t know, the style set who is stepping strong is with cowboy boots, kicking up your heels in a shoe that wouldn’t look out of place in a classic Western venue. How can you make sure you’re channeling the good, and not the bad or ugly, of this pair of shoes?

Emily Ratajkowski.Courtesy Emily Ratajkowsk

In her latest appearance, the model and celebrity has packed her coolest boots – and internships – for a trip to the countryside, where she has been enjoying some down time with her son, Sylvester, and her dog, Colombo. EmRat He has shared on his Instagram account some photos riding a John Deere UTV tractor. Surely ready to get muddy, the author of the book My BodyHe was wearing a t-shirt and jeans with cowboy bootsin contrast to her more elegant urban looks (she has spent the summer in dresses and skirts with suspenders).

Her style secret? Make of his boots the protagonists in the afternoon wearing them with basic garments that do not weigh down their steady pace. Emily knows how to impress with fabulous fashion looks, always wearing them with authenticity and her own stamp, however, something that she also masters is dressing ad hoc For any occasion.

Fashion expert Laura Hawkins is an advocate for cowboy boots for a while now, and she’s worn her silver pair from Fendi’s Fall-Winter 2018 collection to everything from music festivals to fancy dinners. They are the perfect mix of sophistication and fun, she insists. Emily Ratajkowski, the queen of Street Style, clearly agree.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti