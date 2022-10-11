Emily Ratajkowski comes out as bisexual in a TikTok duel

The model has left everyone freaking out.

Emily Ratajkowski, model and actress, appears to have come out as bisexual in a new TikTok video.

She has become more candid on Tiktok than in other situations, and continues to challenge stereotypes about what is expected of models. Especially given her career catalyst in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines video, the model has been very vocal for femininism on her tiktok.

Inspired by the same viral challenge shared by Shay Mitchell, who has publicly spoken about her attraction to women, Emily posted her take on the “green velvet couch” trend. “If you identify as bisexual, do you have a green velvet couch?” with a video that shows a glimpse of her sofa in her house.

Ratajowski recently filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard who allegedly cheated on her. The two married in 2018 and split after four years of marriage and share their one-year-old son Sylvester.

It is important to note in her videos that she has recently encouraged her followers to think differently about gender issues. Her LGBTQ fans will certainly be eager to know if her Tiktok is confirmation of her bisexuality, but regardless of that outcome, the model is pushing the boundaries of feminism in Hollywood.

You can head over to EmRata’s TikTok to watch the video.

Text by: Sidney C. Stamm