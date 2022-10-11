Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski comes out as bisexual in a TikTok duel

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read

The model has left everyone freaking out.

Emily Ratajkowski, model and actress, appears to have come out as bisexual in a new TikTok video.

She has become more candid on Tiktok than in other situations, and continues to challenge stereotypes about what is expected of models. Especially given her career catalyst in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines video, the model has been very vocal for femininism on her tiktok.

Inspired by the same viral challenge shared by Shay Mitchell, who has publicly spoken about her attraction to women, Emily posted her take on the “green velvet couch” trend. “If you identify as bisexual, do you have a green velvet couch?” with a video that shows a glimpse of her sofa in her house.

Ratajowski recently filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard who allegedly cheated on her. The two married in 2018 and split after four years of marriage and share their one-year-old son Sylvester.

It is important to note in her videos that she has recently encouraged her followers to think differently about gender issues. Her LGBTQ fans will certainly be eager to know if her Tiktok is confirmation of her bisexuality, but regardless of that outcome, the model is pushing the boundaries of feminism in Hollywood.

You can head over to EmRata’s TikTok to watch the video.

Text by: Sidney C. Stamm

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kim Kardashian’s hairdresser reveals his tip for having a voluminous ponytail!

3 mins ago

“Mom, can I borrow that dress?”: what if Julia Roberts’ daughter says it

11 mins ago

Billie Eilish raises awareness of recycling issues by wearing the same Gucci outfit for the second time

15 mins ago

Netflix: the most watched movie that will leave you breathless and is all the rage based on real events

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button